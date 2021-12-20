When Kamala Harris scripted history as first woman to hold US Presidential power in 250 years

How to make oxygen at home among top 10 How to Google trends this year

Looking back: Not just Covid-19, other infectious diseases you may have missed in 2021

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 20: With two weeks left for year-end, other illnesses from dengue, MIS, heart troubles to mucormycosis that added to the health woes of people.

Let's take a look at five diseases that you may have missed in 2021:

Mucormycosis:

Mucormycosis (previously called zygomycosis) is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness. It most commonly affects the sinuses or the lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air. It can also occur on the skin after a cut, burn, or other type of skin injury.

Avascular necrosis

Avascular necrosis is associated with long-term steroid use and drinking too much alcohol. It's most common in people between the ages of 30 and 60 and often affects the hip.

Early stages may be symptom-free. Eventually, the affected joint may hurt when weight is put on it or when lying down.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a serious condition that appears to be linked to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Most children who become infected with the COVID-19 virus have only a mild illness. But in children who go on to develop MIS-C, some organs and tissues - such as the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes - become severely inflamed. Signs and symptoms depend on which areas of the body are affected.

Blood clotting and heart problems

When the heart can't pump enough blood to meet the body's needs, blood flow slows which can cause clots to form. Atrial fibrillation, the most common type of arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat. Atrial fibrillation can cause blood to pool in the upper chambers of the heart and can cause clots to form.

Dengue:

A mosquito-borne viral infection, spreading to people via the bite of an infected Aedes species (Ae. aegypti or Ae. albopictus) mosquito too gave a tough time to many people. From mild disease to dengue shock syndrome, the symptoms of the disease depend on its type.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 14:10 [IST]