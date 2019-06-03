'Look out Chandrababu', warns YSRCP leader; says 'thieves will not be spared'

Amaravati, June 03: After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government reversed previous Chandrababu Naidu government's order revoking the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carryout probe in the state, YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy has said that thieves will not be spared. In a veiled warning, he also said "Look out Chandrababu".

Chandrababu Naidu government issued order on August 3, 2018, and withdrawn "general consent" to the CBI to operate in Andhra Pradesh. Rules state that CBI can enter other states with the "general consent" of their government.

That permission was withdrawn by Naidu government which essentially meant that the CBI could not "interfere" in any case in Andhra Pradesh.

Vijay Sai Reddy took to his official Twitter handle confirming that Jaganmohan Reddy will issue directions to the state bodies to allow the CBI to conduct probes in Andhra Pradesh without any prior permissions from the state government.

In his post, he wrote, "Chandrababu banned CBI, he prevented I-T raids, he questioned how ED comes in the state. Now Jagan has issued orders allowing the CBI into the state. CM made it clear that thieves will not be spared. Look out Chandrababu."

The latest decision by Jagan is a reversal of an earlier order given by his predecessor and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu in November last.