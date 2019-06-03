  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Look out Chandrababu', warns YSRCP leader; says 'thieves will not be spared'

    By
    |

    Amaravati, June 03: After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government reversed previous Chandrababu Naidu government's order revoking the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carryout probe in the state, YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy has said that thieves will not be spared. In a veiled warning, he also said "Look out Chandrababu".

    Chandrababu Naidu government issued order on August 3, 2018, and withdrawn "general consent" to the CBI to operate in Andhra Pradesh. Rules state that CBI can enter other states with the "general consent" of their government.

    YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy
    YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy

    That permission was withdrawn by Naidu government which essentially meant that the CBI could not "interfere" in any case in Andhra Pradesh.

    Vijay Sai Reddy took to his official Twitter handle confirming that Jaganmohan Reddy will issue directions to the state bodies to allow the CBI to conduct probes in Andhra Pradesh without any prior permissions from the state government.

    Robert Vadra granted permission to travel abroad

    In his post, he wrote, "Chandrababu banned CBI, he prevented I-T raids, he questioned how ED comes in the state. Now Jagan has issued orders allowing the CBI into the state. CM made it clear that thieves will not be spared. Look out Chandrababu."

    The latest decision by Jagan is a reversal of an earlier order given by his predecessor and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu in November last.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi chandrababu naidu jagan mohan reddy

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue