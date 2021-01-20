Look forward to working with President Biden: PM Modi

Ready to serve: Indian-origin Kamala Harris sworn in as America’s first woman Vice President

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Joe Biden after his swearing-in as the new US President.

"My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," Modi said.

"My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security," he said in a series of tweets.

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Noting that the India-US partnership is based on shared values, Modi said the two countries have a substantial and multi-faceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages.

"Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights," the prime minister said.

The 78-year-old veteran Democrat leader was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts at the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington -- the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies.