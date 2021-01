'We will be back in some form': Donald Trump leaves White House

Look forward to working with President Biden: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Joe Biden after his swearing-in as the new US President.

"My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership."