High value offender set to be brought back: Long range Air India flight commissioned

    New Delhi, Jan 26: A high value economic offender is all set to be brought back to India. A long range Air India Boeing has been commissioned to handle the mission.

    Representational Image

    Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate will fly to the West Indies to bring back these persons.

    It may be recalled that Mehul Choksi and Winsome Diamonds promoter Jatin Mehta have taken citizenship in these parts. The duo had availed the controversial paid citizenship programme provided by the Islands in the Carribbean.

    Mehta had become a citizen of St Kitts a few years back, while Choksi had taken citizenship of Antigua and Barbados recently. These islands provide visa free travel to 132 countries.

    Choksi and Nirav Modi are the primary targets of this mission. However there is no clarity if Modi is at one of the islands. There is a likelihood of Choksi being picked from the island. However the details relating to Nirav Modi is not clear. The flight which would be a non -stop one would have three sets of crew and 15 to 20 non-airline personnel.

    However there has been no official confirmation on the mission. Sources when asked by OneIndia did not confirm or deny the mission.

