    Long association: The Michels earned 2 million Pounds from India between 1987 and 1996

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 6: For Michel, AgustaWestland has been part of the family. James Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case was extradited to India on Tuesday from Dubai and is currently in CBI custody.

    Long association: The Michels earned 2 million Pounds from India between 1987 and 1996
    James Christian Michel

    Michel's father Wolfgang Max Richard Michel was also a consultant with AgustaWestland. Back in the 1980s, he was a consultant for the Indian territory and had reportedly acted as a mediator in other countries as well. Michel senior promoted three companies-Entera Corporation, UCM International Trading Limited and Ferro-imports Limited. Between 1987 and 1996, Entera Corporation is said to have earned more than 2 million Pounds from India.

    Michel's mother Valerie Fooks was running a trust in the name of Queda Educational Foundation. This trust is said to be providing financial assistance to beneficiary students from India to advance their education abroad.

    A brief about James Christian Michel:

    Nationality: British
    Date of birth: October 12 1961
    Place of birth: Harrogate, United Kingdom
    Residence: London 50 Carcile Court SW-38 NQ.
    Old Chelsea Mews, 18 Danvers Street, SW3, London.
    30, Milner Street, London, SW1.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
