London attacker Khan wanted to train in Kashmir for first hand terror experience

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 01: The London Bridge attacker, Usman Khan had planned on setting up a Madrasa and training camp near a Mosque in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He had wanted to have first hand experience in terror related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan who was shot dead, following the attack that claimed two lives in London had been convicted for his role in the Stock Exchange terror plot. He had also planned an attack on the home of Boris Johnson, who was the Mayor of London in 2012.

He had pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terror and said that he was part of an 8 member module of the Al-Qaeda.

London attacker of Pakistan origin was convicted in terror plot in 2012

Questions are being raised as to why Khan was released despite the judge who convicted him saying that he was working to a long term agenda, no less deadly in its potential than the potential for damage and injury the subject of short term intentions of others.

He was freed on the conviction that he wears an electronic tag.

Post the attack, Khan's Pakistan link was revealed. He is said to have left school with no qualification and had spent his late teens in Pakistan. He was living in Pakistan with his mother who was unwell.

He returned to the UK and had started preaching radical Islam on the internet where he had a considerable following. He had also planned on using the land of his family in PoK to set up a terror camp. He also had said that he wanted to establish the Sharia law in PoK.

An act of terror say police on London Bridge attack

He had also travelled to Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and planned setting up a military training Madrasa. He had decided that he would train and then rope in others into his module. It was decided that they would sent letter bombs to the UK and target British racist groups.

He also had plans of undertaking a Mumbai 26/11 styled attack in London.