Lokpal selection committee meeting on July 19, Centre tells SC

    New Delhi, July 17: The Centre today told the Supreme Court that the Lokpal selection committee has convened a meeting on July 19 for the purpose of constituting a search panel.

    The government told a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the search committee would have to recommend a panel of names for appointing a Lokpal.

    The bench fixed the matter for further hearing on July 24 and said since the selection committee was scheduled to meet on July 19, it would not pass any direction.

    The committee comprises the prime minister, the chief justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, the leader of the largest opposition party and an eminent jurist.

    The court was hearing a contempt petition, filed by senior advocate Shanti Bhushan on behalf of NGO Common Cause, raising the issue of non-appointment of Lokpal despite the apex court's judgement of April 27 last year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 14:11 [IST]
