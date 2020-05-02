  • search
    Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi dies due to COVID-19

    New Delhi, May 02: Lokpal member Justice (retired) Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who tested positive for COVID-19, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here on Saturday.

    Tripathi (62) breathed his last around 9 PM. A former chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, he had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, since the first week of April. "He was very sick.

    He was in the ICU and on ventilator for last three days," one of the sources said. Tripathi is one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal.

    Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condoled the demise of Tripathi and said "He was a distinguished judge of Patna High Court and Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC. We had practised together in Patna HC too"

    "Sincere condolences to his wife Alka Tripathi & entire family," the minister said.

