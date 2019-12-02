  • search
Trending Tamil Nadu Hyderabad
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha to discuss Hyderabad Vet’s gang rape incident

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 02: Lok Sabha on Monday will discuss the gangrape and murder case of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad after members cutting across party lines raised the issue as well as similar happenings in other parts of the country.

    As soon as proceedings began, Congress members displayed posters and raised the Hyderabad rape case.

    Lok Sabha to discuss Hyderabad Vet’s gang rape incident

    They were also joined by members from the DMK and BSP, among others. Noting that the House is also concerned, Speaker Om Birla told members that the matter can be discussed during the Zero Hour and decided to continue with the Question Hour.

    'Justice for women’ sloganeering nationwide, RS condemns Hyderabad Vet's rape, murder

    "Is vishay par charcha karenge (We will discuss this matter)," he said.

    Birla also cautioned that members should not carry posters inside the House and break traditions. Congress members were seen holding posters demanding justice for the Hyderabad rape victim.

    On November 29, four men, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on charges of raping and killing the young woman veterinarian in Hyderabad.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha hyderabad

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue