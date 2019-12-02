Lok Sabha to discuss Hyderabad Vet’s gang rape incident

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 02: Lok Sabha on Monday will discuss the gangrape and murder case of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad after members cutting across party lines raised the issue as well as similar happenings in other parts of the country.

As soon as proceedings began, Congress members displayed posters and raised the Hyderabad rape case.

They were also joined by members from the DMK and BSP, among others. Noting that the House is also concerned, Speaker Om Birla told members that the matter can be discussed during the Zero Hour and decided to continue with the Question Hour.

'Justice for women’ sloganeering nationwide, RS condemns Hyderabad Vet's rape, murder

"Is vishay par charcha karenge (We will discuss this matter)," he said.

Birla also cautioned that members should not carry posters inside the House and break traditions. Congress members were seen holding posters demanding justice for the Hyderabad rape victim.

On November 29, four men, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on charges of raping and killing the young woman veterinarian in Hyderabad.