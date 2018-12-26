  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lok Sabha to take up Triple Talaq Bill on Dec 27; Govt keen on getting it passed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The BJP-led Centre would push for Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha tomorrow when the Lower House resumes after the Christmas break. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present on Thursday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Last week, the BJP-led government had tabled the Triple Talaq Bill, which needs legislative approval after being promulgated as an ordinance in September, in the Lok Sabha. The discussion could not be held as the House was disputed by the opposition which has been demanding a JPC on the Rafale deal.

    The whip followed Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar's announcement that the central government would push the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, that seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among a section of Muslims.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 22 said the Centre was committed to make a law on triple talaq despite facing "hurdles" from "hardliners" and opposition parties. He also asserted that women were the biggest beneficiaries of the many schemes launched by his government.

    Congress member Shashi Tharoor had opposed the bill claiming it is targetted at a particular religion and hence unconstitutional.

    [Winter Session: Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Lok Sabha]

    The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence. On September 19, the Union Cabinet had passed the ordinance to amend provisions of the Triple Talaq Bill. It was later signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. In August 2017, a five-judge constitution bench had set aside the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat, through which Muslim men divorce their wives by uttering "talaq" three times in quick succession.

    [Govt committed to make law on triple talaq: PM]

    The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Ordinance 2018 states that instant triple talaq has been made illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. To prevent any misuse of the law, the government had also included certain safeguards, such as a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

    Read more about:

    triple talaq parliament winter session

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue