Lok Sabha staffer tests positive for coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: A Lok Sabha staffer has tested positive for coronavirus, reports have said. The report published in the Hindustan Times said that a housekeeper of the Lok Sabha has tested positive.

This is the first such case reported from the Lok Sabha, which has around 3,000 staffers.

The staffer was not working in the Parliament complex, but in one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat, at 36 GRG Road, the report also said.

It also said that the staffer had been at home since the budget session of Parliament was adjourned on March 23.

He is said to have developed cough, fever and body ache around 10 days back. On April 18 he went for a check up and on April 20, the report came and he tested positive.