Lok Sabha Polls: NDA's vote share improves in South, says Times Now poll

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 18: The Times Now-VMR opinion survey for the upcoming general elections has predicted an improvement in NDA's vote share in Southern states.

The survey had earlier predicted a hung Lok Sabha in 2019 with the BJP-led NDA winning 252 seats in the 545-member house followed by the Congress--led UPA with 147 seats and Others with 144 seats.

The BJP's tally is projected to come down to 215 in 2019 from 282 in 2014, while the Congress is predicted to improve its tally to 96 seats from 44 in the previous general election.

Also Read | Is Rahul Gandhi more likeable than PM Modi? Here's what this survey says

A number of events have taken place. Two of the most notable developments are - Interim Budget, which was said to have been exceptionally populist and the Balakot counter-terror operation which took place on February 26 in response to the Pulwama carnage.

Here is the state-wise seat projection of the latest opinion poll:

Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha seats - 39

Vote share: UPA 52.20, NDA 37.20, Others 10.60

Seat share: UPA 34, NDA 5, Others 0

Kerala

Lok Sabha seats - 20

Vote share: UDF 45, NDA 21.70, LDF 29.20, Others 4.10

Seat share: UDF 16, NDA 1, LDF 3, Others 0

Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha seats - 25

Vote share: UPA 2.2, NDA 5.8, TDP 38.4, YSRCP 48.8, Others 4.9

Seat share: UPA 0, NDA 0, TDP 3, YSRCP 22, Others 0

Telangana

Lok Sabha seats - 17

Vote share: UPA 30.3, NDA 17.6, TRS 41.2, Others 10.90

Seat share: UPA 1, NDA 2, TRS 13, Others 1

Karnataka

Lok Sabha seats - 28

Vote share: UPA 43.50, NDA 44.30, BSP 0.90, Others 11.20

Seat share: UPA 13, NDA 15, BSP 0, Others 0