Lok Sabha polls: Despite Assembly debacle, BJP to win 16 seats out of 25 seats in Rajasthan

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Feb 14: Despite major setback in the recently held State Assembly elections, BJP led NDA looks to be in commanding position winning 16 out of the 25 seats in Rajasthan, a New Nation survey has found.

As far as the vote share is concerned, the survey shows that the BJP is likely to get 40 per cent votes followed by the Congress (35%) and others (10%).

When it comes to the most favourable prime ministerial candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rajasthan chose Narendra Modi with 47 per cent votes, while 31 per cent people opted for Rahul Gandhi.

With 16 percent voting unemployment was the most important issues in the state ahead of the polls,followed by Inflation (15%), Corruption (12%), PM Candidate (12%), Demonetisation-GST (8%), Basic infrastructure (7%), SC-ST Act (6%) Terrorism and others.

Congress wrestled power from the BJP, forming a govt with a thumping majority. Congress won 99 out of the 200 seats while the BJP could only retain 73 of the Vidhan Sabha seats it had won in the previous assembly elections. It is notable that the BJP had swept the last Lok Sabha elections in state winning all 25 parliamentary seats.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP created history by grabbing all the 25 seats in the state. The Congress drew a blank and lost the elections miserably. Several Congress ministers lost the elections.

The BJP's big hope is that the verdict in the assembly elections will have limited bearing on the Lok Sabha polls, since the dynamics of assembly and Lok Sabha elections are completely different.