Lok Sabha polls: Congress releases 6th list of 9 candidates; 2 from Kerala, 7 from Maharashtra

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 20: Congress party on Tuesday released its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for two states - Kerala and Maharashtra.

The party has announced the name of Shanimol Usman as its candidate from Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, where KC Venugopal is the sitting MP. The Congress has announced the names of 146 candidates so far.

Here's the full list of nine candidates

Kunal Rohidas Patil -- Dhule (Maharashtra)

Adv. Charulata Khajasingh Tokas -- Wardha (Maharashtra)

Manikrao G. Thakare -- Yavatmal-Washim (Maharashtra)

Eknath Gaiward -- Mumbai South-Central (Maharashtra)

Bhausaheb Kamble -- Shirdi-SC (Maharashtra)

Navinchandra Bandivadekar -- Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (Maharashtra)

Shanimol Usman -- Alappuzha (Kerala)

Adoor Prakash -- Attingal (Kerala)

KC Padavi -- Nandurbar-ST (Maharashtra)

The Congress party on Monday night released its fifth list of 56 candidates, including 22 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from West Bengal. The list also included eight candidates from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam, besides three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, the Congress had called off alliance talks with the Left parties.

The Congress has fielded former president Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee from Jangipur Lok Sabha seat, former PCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Behrampur and former minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi's wife Deepa Dasmunshi from Raiganj. The party also fielded former Union minister M M Pallam Raju from Kakinada constituency and party's former Rajya Sabha member JD Seelam from Bapatla reserved seat.