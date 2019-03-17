  • search
    Lok Sabha polls: Congress calls off seat-sharing deal with Left Front in Bengal

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Mar 17: The West Bengal unit of the Congress on Sunday called off seat-sharing talks with the CPI(M)-led Left Front for Lok Sabha polls, after weeks of hectic parleys failed to resolve the impasse over distribution of seats.

    "It has been decided by our party unit that we don't want any adjustment or alliance by compromising our dignity. The Left can't dictate us on who will be candidate and who won't. We will fight it alone in Bengal," state Congress chief Somen Mitra said after a party meet here.

    The Congress was miffed at the CPI(M) announcing the list of its 25 candidates in the state, and had expressed the party's displeasure over the Left Front not respecting the rules of alliance.

    West Bengal, which sends 42 members to Lok Sabha, will now witness a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Left Front and the Congress.

    PTI

