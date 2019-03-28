Cong releases candidates list; Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav to contest from Jodhpur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 28: Congress on Friday released list of 31 candidates (19 Rajasthan, 6 each for Gujarat & Uttar Pradesh) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, will contest from the Jodhpur parliamentary constituency.

Congress Central Election Committee announces the next list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/sW117YhGYI — Congress (@INCIndia) March 28, 2019

There were speculations that Vaibhav Gehlot might get the ticket from Jalore- Sirohi or Jodhpur seat. But the party cleared the air. Senior leaders held a discussion in this regard with Congress president Rahul Gandhi who was in Jaipur on Tuesday for booth sameelan meet.

Rahul Gandhi promises to abolish angel tax for start-ups

Jodhpur is the stronghold of CM Ashok Gehlot which may work in favor of Vaibhav if he is fielded from the constituency. The constituency comprises eight assembly constituencies. Congress candidates represent six of them, while two seats are with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Former Union Minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh will contest from Alwar & Manvendra Singh from Barmer.

With the announcement of 31 candidates, the main opposition Congress party has so far declared candidates from 293 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543.