YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent "to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic".

    Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

    The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lower House on Monday.

    Optimistic that COVID-19 vaccines will be at final stages by first quarter next year: Bill Gates

    It will replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

    The ordinance was cleared by the Cabinet on April 6 and promulgated the next day.

    More LOK SABHA News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X