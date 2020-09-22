Lok Sabha passes 3 key labour codes amid opposition boycott: Here's what changes

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three labour codes amid boycott of the House proceedings by several Opposition parties, including the Congress, in protest against the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said the House is witnessing a historic day as these codes would provide salary security, social security and proper environment at workplaces to 50 crore workers of the country.

He said people who have walked out from the House did nothing for workers when they were in power.

The objective of these laws are to provide all kinds of facilities and healthy environment to workers, Gangwar said, adding that in the last six years, the government has taken several steps for employees such as increase in maternity leave period to 26 weeks, allowing women to work in mines sector and pension scheme for small traders.

"With these steps, we had started work for labour reforms," he said.

While moving the bills on the codes for consideration and passage, the minister said the government has come out with the changes in the legislations after extensive consultations with state governments and other stakeholders.

He said about three-fourth of the recommendations of the Parliamentary standing committee, which scrutinised the codes, have been incorporated in the bills by the government.

On Saturday, Gangwar introduced the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Over 29 labour laws have been merged into four codes and one of them -- Code on Wages Bill, 2019 - has already been passed, according to the minister.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, will consolidate and amend the laws regulating the occupational safety, health and working conditions of persons employed in an establishment and related matters.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, seeks to consolidate and amend the laws relating to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishments or undertaking, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes.

The Code on Social Security, 2020, will amend and consolidate laws relating to social security with the goal to extend social security to all employees and workers either in the organised sector or the unorganised sector.