    Lok Sabha must act against Azam if he doesn't apologise: LJP

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: BJP ally LJP said on Saturday the Lok Sabha should have acted against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan by now for his sexist remarks against Rama Devi and demanded that the Speaker take strict action against him if he does not apologise.

    In a party statement issued by its Lok Sabha MP Veena Devi, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) said Khan's remarks in the House "cannot be condoned and were extremely condemnable".

    File photo of Azam Khan
    File photo of Azam Khan

    "Action should have been taken against Azam Khan by now. The Speaker should ensure that stringent action should be taken against him if he does not apologise," she said. Cutting across party lines, Lok Sabha members on Friday demanded exemplary action against Khan.

    Speaker Om Birla has conveyed to Khan's party that he must apologise or action will be taken against him.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
