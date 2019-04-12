Lok Sabha Elections: Voting for 1st phase captured in pictures
New Delhi, Apr 12: Around 14 crore voters across 91 constituencies in 18 states and two union territories exercised their right to vote to elect from 1,279 candidates in the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to available reports, Tripura registered the highest voting percentage at 81.8 per cent out of the states that went to polls on Thursday, followed by West Bengal which recorded 81 per cent voter turnout.
Meanwhile, the voting percentage for the first phase in Meghalaya was reported at 67.16 per cent, 66 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh, 53.06 per cent in Bihar, 78.2 per cent in Manipur, 78.6 per cent in Nagaland, 66 per cent in Odisha, 61.29 per cent in Mizoram, 68 per cent in Assam, 45 per cent in Chhattisgarh, 66 per cent in Lakshadweep, 74 per cent in Sikkim, 57 per cent in Uttarakhand, 81 per cent in West Bengal.
The final polling percentage in all the states is expected to go up as voters were reportedly queued outside polling centres even after the official voting time
Army soldier in Siachen
Siachen: An army soldier casts his vote for the Lok Sabha elections as a Service voter, at Field Post Office in Siachen, Thursday, April 11, 2019. In a first-of-its-kind the Election Commission of India provided the facility to the troops deployed in far flung, remote and inhospitable terrain to download their ballot papers online, vote and forward the ballot papers to their respective Electoral Returning Officers through post. (PTI Photo)
Voting in Siachen
Siachen: Army soldiers queue up to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections as a Service voters, in Siachen, Thursday, April 11, 2019. In a first-of-its-kind the Election Commission of India provided the facility to the troops deployed in far flung, remote and inhospitable terrain to download their ballot papers online, vote and forward the ballot papers to their respective Electoral Returning Officers through post. (PTI Photo)
Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha
Nizamabad: TRS candidate K Kavitha shows her ink marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station, during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Nizamabad district, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Centenarian voter in Sikkim
Sikkim: Sumitra Rai, 107, shows her voter ID after casting her vote during the first phase of general elections at Poklok Kamrang, South Sikkim, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Chandrababu Naidu
Amaravati: TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of the general elections, in Amaravati, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao
Siddipet: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao casts his vote during the first phase of the general elections, in Siddipet district, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)
World's shortest woman
Nagpur: World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge (25), shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of general elections, at a polling station in Nagpur, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Chiranjeevi and his family
Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Chiranjeevi and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of the general elections, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Maharashtra Chief Minister
Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote during the first phase of general elections, in Nagpur, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Voting in Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: Women show their voter identity cards as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station, during the first phase of general elections, at Khalapaar in Muzaffarnagar, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)