  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Elections: Voting for 1st phase captured in pictures

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Around 14 crore voters across 91 constituencies in 18 states and two union territories exercised their right to vote to elect from 1,279 candidates in the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to available reports, Tripura registered the highest voting percentage at 81.8 per cent out of the states that went to polls on Thursday, followed by West Bengal which recorded 81 per cent voter turnout.

    Meanwhile, the voting percentage for the first phase in Meghalaya was reported at 67.16 per cent, 66 per cent in Arunachal Pradesh, 53.06 per cent in Bihar, 78.2 per cent in Manipur, 78.6 per cent in Nagaland, 66 per cent in Odisha, 61.29 per cent in Mizoram, 68 per cent in Assam, 45 per cent in Chhattisgarh, 66 per cent in Lakshadweep, 74 per cent in Sikkim, 57 per cent in Uttarakhand, 81 per cent in West Bengal.

    The final polling percentage in all the states is expected to go up as voters were reportedly queued outside polling centres even after the official voting time

     

    Army soldier in Siachen

    Army soldier in Siachen

    Siachen: An army soldier casts his vote for the Lok Sabha elections as a Service voter, at Field Post Office in Siachen, Thursday, April 11, 2019. In a first-of-its-kind the Election Commission of India provided the facility to the troops deployed in far flung, remote and inhospitable terrain to download their ballot papers online, vote and forward the ballot papers to their respective Electoral Returning Officers through post. (PTI Photo)

    Voting in Siachen

    Voting in Siachen

    Siachen: Army soldiers queue up to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections as a Service voters, in Siachen, Thursday, April 11, 2019. In a first-of-its-kind the Election Commission of India provided the facility to the troops deployed in far flung, remote and inhospitable terrain to download their ballot papers online, vote and forward the ballot papers to their respective Electoral Returning Officers through post. (PTI Photo)

    Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha

    Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha

    Nizamabad: TRS candidate K Kavitha shows her ink marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station, during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Nizamabad district, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Centenarian voter in Sikkim

    Centenarian voter in Sikkim

    Sikkim: Sumitra Rai, 107, shows her voter ID after casting her vote during the first phase of general elections at Poklok Kamrang, South Sikkim, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Chandrababu Naidu

    Chandrababu Naidu

    Amaravati: TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of the general elections, in Amaravati, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

    Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

    Siddipet: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao casts his vote during the first phase of the general elections, in Siddipet district, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    World's shortest woman

    World's shortest woman

    Nagpur: World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge (25), shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of general elections, at a polling station in Nagpur, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Chiranjeevi and his family

    Chiranjeevi and his family

    Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Chiranjeevi and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of the general elections, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister

    Maharashtra Chief Minister

    Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote during the first phase of general elections, in Nagpur, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Voting in Muzaffarnagar

    Voting in Muzaffarnagar

    Muzaffarnagar: Women show their voter identity cards as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station, during the first phase of general elections, at Khalapaar in Muzaffarnagar, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 bjp congress

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue