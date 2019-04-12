Lok Sabha Elections: Voting for 1st phase captured in pictures

Army soldier in Siachen

Siachen: An army soldier casts his vote for the Lok Sabha elections as a Service voter, at Field Post Office in Siachen, Thursday, April 11, 2019. In a first-of-its-kind the Election Commission of India provided the facility to the troops deployed in far flung, remote and inhospitable terrain to download their ballot papers online, vote and forward the ballot papers to their respective Electoral Returning Officers through post. (PTI Photo)

Voting in Siachen

Siachen: Army soldiers queue up to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections as a Service voters, in Siachen, Thursday, April 11, 2019. In a first-of-its-kind the Election Commission of India provided the facility to the troops deployed in far flung, remote and inhospitable terrain to download their ballot papers online, vote and forward the ballot papers to their respective Electoral Returning Officers through post. (PTI Photo)

Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha

Nizamabad: TRS candidate K Kavitha shows her ink marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station, during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Nizamabad district, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Centenarian voter in Sikkim

Sikkim: Sumitra Rai, 107, shows her voter ID after casting her vote during the first phase of general elections at Poklok Kamrang, South Sikkim, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of the general elections, in Amaravati, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Siddipet: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao casts his vote during the first phase of the general elections, in Siddipet district, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

World's shortest woman

Nagpur: World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge (25), shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of general elections, at a polling station in Nagpur, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Chiranjeevi and his family

Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Chiranjeevi and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of the general elections, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote during the first phase of general elections, in Nagpur, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Voting in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Women show their voter identity cards as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station, during the first phase of general elections, at Khalapaar in Muzaffarnagar, Thursday, April 11, 2019. (PTI Photo)