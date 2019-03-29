  • search
    Lok Sabha elections: This is how leaders are campaigning

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Bengaluru, Mar 29: The elections for the 17th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting will be held on May 23. Nearly 90 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country.

    Election Commission has issued notification for phase three of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 23 in 115 seats spread across 14 states. All seats in Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry will go for polling in this phase. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal will head for voting in all the seven phases of the general elections.

    According to the Election Commission, the parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the third phase in Uttar Pradesh include Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit.

    Take a glimpse of our leaders engaged in campaigning for the party.

    Dinesh Trivedi

    Dinesh Trivedi

    North 24 Parganas: Trinamool Congress Parliamentary candidate from Barrackpore, Dinesh Trivedi, during his door-to-door election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in North 24 Parganas, Friday, March 29, 2019.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Faizabad: Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to her party supporters during a roadshow, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Kumarganj, in Faizabad, Friday, March 29, 2019.

    Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Patna: BJP candidate from Patna Sahib and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad being garlanded by BJP supporters during a meeting with his party workers, ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, in Patna, Friday, March 29, 2019.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi: In this photo provided by AICC is seen Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a rally. Congress intends to introduce Nyay scheme in its manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha elections, wherein the party is promising to ensure a minimum monthly income of Rs 12,000 per family if voted to power.

    BJP Chief Amit Shah

    BJP Chief Amit Shah

    Nagaon: BJP President Amit Shah addresses an an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nagaon, Thursday, March 28, 2019.

    PM Modi

    PM Modi

    Jammu: BJP supporters wave the party flag as they extend their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Dumi village near Jammu, Thursday, March 28, 2019.

    Vijay Sankalp Rally

    Vijay Sankalp Rally

    Meerut: BJP supporters during 'Vijay Sankalp Rally', ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 elections, in Meerut, Thursday, March 28, 2019.

    Trinamool Congress rally

    Trinamool Congress rally

    Kolkata: Trinamool Congress candidate for Kolkata North Parliamentary constituency, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, during his election campaign, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (PTI Photos)

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 15:48 [IST]
