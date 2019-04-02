  • search
    Lok Sabha elections: Tej Pratap Yadav's rebellion, PM Modi's visit to 3 states on 1st April

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Bengaluru, Apr 02: In an interesting political development on the first day of April, Tej Pratap Yadav launched a political front 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' and even put forth some demands. He also hinted that if his demands were not met then he would field candidates from 20 seats in Bihar.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited three states-- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Wardha to campaign for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates in Vidarbha region. In Wardha, PM Modi targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying there was infighting in his party, which was slipping from his control.

    At an election meeting in Hyderabad, PM Modi warned people that if the opposition parties come to power, they would also cancel the government's zero tax benefit. "You all need to be careful. If there's the slightest slip on April 11, if the opposition (mahamilavat) gets any chance, they will revoke our "zero tax" measure, loot everything," said Modi.

    Meanwhile, BJP candidates in Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu were seen campaigning on Monday.

    Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leaders felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    Nagpur: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi with Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar during a public meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    East Garo Hills: Meghalaya chief minister and President of National People's Party (NPP) Conrad K Sangma with the supporters at an election rally in support of party candidate for the Tura parliamentary constituency Agatha K. Sangma ahead of the Lok Sabha election, at East Garo Hills, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    Birbhum: Trinamool Congress candidate Asit Mal drives a battery operated rickshaw (Toto) while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    Begusarai: Union minister and BJP candidate Giriraj Singh meets people during his election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Begusarai, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    Kanyakumari: Union minister and BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan during his election campaign in Kanyakumari district, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    Kolkata: BJP candidate from Kolkata-South parliamentary constituency Chandra Kumar Bose during his election campaign rally, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    Patna: Union minister and BJP candidate from Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad visits Jalla Hanuman Mandir in Patna, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    Wayanad: United Democratic Front (UDF) workers participate in a rally after Congress president Rahul Gandhi declared that he will contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, in Wayanad, Monday, April 1, 2019.

    Patna: RJD MLA Tej Pratap with his supporters during the announcement of his new party Lalu Rabri Morcha at a press conference, in Patna, Monday, April 1, 2019. (PTI Photos)

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
