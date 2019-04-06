Lok Sabha elections: Priyanka blessed by woman supporter, high-voltage campaign in Western UP

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Apr 06: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Ghaziabad on Friday. On the occasion, she hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for waiving off a huge amount of sum for the wealthy, she spoke about her party's minimum income guarantee scheme and asked the ruling party what they did in five years of their tenure.

Priyanka asked, 'Have you seen Modi hugging any family from Varanasi?'. She claimed that she was told by people in Varanasi that Narendra Modi didn't meet any families in the constituency in the last five years and only came there to give speeches.

"Modi roamed the entire world. He went to Japan, and hugged people. He went to Pakistan and ate biryani there. He also went to China and hugged people. But in five years, have you seen him hug a single family in Varanasi," she said.

Western Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur constituency is set to see a high-voltage battle for votes in the coming days, with PM Narendra Modi launching the first salvo against Congress candidate Imran Masood at a rally this afternoon. Providing ammunition for the attack was an alleged threat made by the politician in 2014 that he would chop PM Modi into pieces.

"Yahan toh boti boti karne wale sahab bhi hain (This was where that man said he will chop me into pieces). He is a favourite of the Congress prince. Do keep in mind that they are the ones who threaten while we are the ones who respect and protect your daughters," PM Modi said at the rally aimed at garnering support for sitting BJP parliamentarian Raghav Lakhanpal.

Priyanka Vadra Ghaziabad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra being blessed by a muslim during a roadshow, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Ghaziabad, Friday, April 05, 2019. Edappadi K. Palaniswami Madurai: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami during an election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Madurai on Friday, April 05, 2019. Sushma Swara Secunderabad: Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, addresses a meeting of the linguistic minorities, in Secunderabad on Friday, April 05, 2019. PM Narendra Modi Saharanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Saharanpur, Friday, April 05, 2019. O Panneerselvam Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, during an election campaign, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Chennai on Friday, April 05 2019. Rahul Gandhi Wardha: Congress President Rahul Gandhi during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Wardha, Friday, April 05, 2019. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Kolkata: Salesman displays sarees with images of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee printed on them, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at a shop in Kolkata, Friday, April 5, 2019. Mamata Banerjee Dhubri: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee is felicitated by party workers with a traditional Assamese Japi during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in Dhubri, Friday, April 5, 2019. Hema Malini Mathura: BJP candidate and sitting Member of Parliament Hema Malini sits on a tractor during election campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Mathura, Friday, April 5, 2019. BJP supporters Changlang: BJP supporters wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend their support during Amit Shah's election rally at Bordumsa, in Changlang district, Friday, April 05, 2019. (PTI Photos)