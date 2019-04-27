Lok Sabha elections: Paswan to hold rallies in Amethi, Rae Bareli today

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 27: Seeking to consolidate Dalit votes in Congress bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan will hold election rallies in the two constituencies on Sunday.

    While Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP is pitted against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli, Union minister Smriti Irani will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. The two seats will go for polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 5.

    "Will be campaigning for Smriti Irani and Dinesh Pratap Singh in Amethi and Rae Bareli on April 28," Paswan tweeted.

