Lok Sabha elections: NCP releases second list of five candidates

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 15: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has released its second list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019. The NCP's second list includes Parth Ajit Pawar, Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale, Sameer Bhujbal, Amol Kolhe and Bajrang Sonavane.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandson Parth Ajit Pawar would contest from Maval constituency in Pune, while Mahale, Bhujbal, Kolhe and Sonavane would contest from Dindori, Nashik, Shirur and Beed Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

Yesterday, the Nationalist Congress Party released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019. The NCP's first list of 12 names included one seat for the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, which has fielded a candidate from Hatkanangale.

Maharashtra, which has around eight crore voters, sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh which has 80 seats. In 2014, in Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP had fielded 26 and 21 candidates respectively. Of these, they won two and four seats respectively, in view of the strong BJP wave then. BJP won 23 seats while its ally Shiv Sena bagged 18.