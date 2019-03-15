  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 15: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has released its second list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019. The NCP's second list includes Parth Ajit Pawar, Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale, Sameer Bhujbal, Amol Kolhe and Bajrang Sonavane.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandson Parth Ajit Pawar would contest from Maval constituency in Pune, while Mahale, Bhujbal, Kolhe and Sonavane would contest from Dindori, Nashik, Shirur and Beed Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

    Lok Sabha elections: NCP releases second list of five candidates
    File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    Yesterday, the Nationalist Congress Party released its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019. The NCP's first list of 12 names included one seat for the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, which has fielded a candidate from Hatkanangale.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2019: NCP candidates list out, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati

    Maharashtra, which has around eight crore voters, sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh which has 80 seats. In 2014, in Maharashtra, the Congress and NCP had fielded 26 and 21 candidates respectively. Of these, they won two and four seats respectively, in view of the strong BJP wave then. BJP won 23 seats while its ally Shiv Sena bagged 18.

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 ncp sharad pawar

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 20:19 [IST]
