Lok Sabha elections: Former vice chief of army Sarath Chand joins BJP

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 6: Former vice chief of army staff Lieutenant General (retd) Sarath Chand joined the BJP on Saturday in presence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979 and retired as vice chief of Indian Army on June 1 last year.

He has been in active combat leadership roles at every stage of command in the Army.

[Will BJP's traditional trader lobby vote against it?]

"In today's global scenario, the country needs a strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that's why I am joining BJP," said Chand. The BJP has done a lot for soldiers, he added.

PTI