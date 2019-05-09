Lok Sabha elections: Ex-president Zail Singh's son-in-law joins BJP

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, May 9: Sarvant Singh Channy, the son-in-law of former president Giani Zail Singh, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in the presence of senior leaders of the saffron party, including Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

A former Punjab-cadre IAS officer, Channy served as the Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab from September, 2014 to May 3, 2019. He also served as the secretary of Punjab's Home department.

PTI