    Lok Sabha elections: Ex-president Zail Singh's son-in-law joins BJP

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 9: Sarvant Singh Channy, the son-in-law of former president Giani Zail Singh, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in the presence of senior leaders of the saffron party, including Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

    Ex-president Zail Singhs son-in-law joins BJP (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    Ex-president Zail Singh's son-in-law joins BJP (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    A former Punjab-cadre IAS officer, Channy served as the Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab from September, 2014 to May 3, 2019. He also served as the secretary of Punjab's Home department.

