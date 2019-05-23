  • search
    Lok Sabha elections: EC website for poll results crashes several times

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: As soon as the counting for Lok Sabha polls began on Thursday morning, the Election Commission website designed to give out latest trends and results crashed.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The trend continued throughout the day. By 7.00 pm, the site had crashed on several occasions. Apparently, the in-house IT division of the poll panel had failed to judge the hits or the counts the site would receive from across the globe.

    The Voter Helpline app of the commission too crashed on several occasions. Unlike 2014 , the website did not share parties' voteshare on a national basis. It was provided on a state-wise basis.

    The BJP alone is set to win over 300 seats and secure a majority on its own in Lok Sabha elections 2019. The Lok Sabha Elections were held in seven phases across the 542 parliamentary constituencies from 11 April to 19 May, 2019. Over 90 crore voters are expected to have exercised their franchise across 10 lakh booths in.

    PTI

