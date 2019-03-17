  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha elections: DMK releases list of candidates, Kanimozhi to contest from Tuticorin

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Mar 17: DMK Sunday announced former union ministers Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and T R Baalu and its Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi among its candidates for the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies it is contesting in Tamil Nadu.

    DMK president M K Stalin. PTI file photo
    DMK president M K Stalin. PTI file photo

    Releasing the list of candidates, which included 13 new faces, party president M K Stalin Sunday said Maran will contest from Central Chennai, A Raja from Nilgiris (SC) and T R Baalu from Sriperumbudur constituencies.

    Also read:  Lok Sabha elections 2019: TTV Dinakaran's AMMK releases first list of 24 candidates

    His sister and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi will try her luck from Tuticorin constituency in southern Tamil Nadu.

    Former Union Minister of State, S Jagathrakshakan is fielded from Arakkonam. Kanimozhi's Rajya Sabha terms ends in July this year. DMK has alloted 19 other seats in the state to its allies.

    PTI

    More lok sabha elections 2019 NewsView All

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 tamil nadu dmk

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 23:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue