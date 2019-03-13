  • search
    Lok Sabha elections: Congress releases 2nd list; Priya Dutt, Raj Babbar part of it

    New Delhi, Mar 13: The Congress on Wednesday released the second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Among the 21 names announced are Priya Dutt and Raj Babbar who would contest from Mumbai North-Central, Maharashtra, and Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

    In the second list, Congress has announced 5 candidates for Maharashtra and 16 for Uttar Pradesh. Prominent names like Savitri Phule, who was in the BJP earlier, and Nana Patole. Phule and Patole would contest from Bahraich, UP, and Nagpur, Maharashtra, respectively.

    Here is the Congress second list for Lok Sabha elections 2019:

    The first list was released on March 7 in which the party announced 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and four from Gujarat.

    The Congress is aiming at a better performance in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 as in 2014, the grand old party could just win 2 seats.

    [Election dates announced: Congress accuses BJP of 'wasting' mandate, Modi seeks people's 'blessings']

    The Lok Sabha elections 2019 would be held in seven phases between April 11, 2019, and May 19, 2019, and the counting of votes would be held on May 23, 2019. The term of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 3, 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 21:42 [IST]
