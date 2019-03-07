Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress releases 1st list of 15 candidates, Priyanka Gandhi not in list

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 07: Congress Thursday released the first list of 15 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former party president Sonia Gandhi are in the list of 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi. Also, four candidates have been given ticket from the BJP-ruled Gujarat in the first list.

Congress releases first list of 15 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. 11 from Uttar Pradesh and 4 from Gujarat. Sonia Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi. pic.twitter.com/PZI4TlJfC6 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

Newly appointed Congress Uttar Pradesh (East) General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name is not in the first list. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid to fight from Farrukhabad.

Amethi and Raebareli are the only seats the Congress had retained in the 80-seat Uttar Pradesh when they were decimated by the BJP in the 2014 general elections.

Senior party leader Bharatsinh Solanki will contest from Gujarat's Anand, a release by the party said. Bharatsinh Solanki had won the Lok Sabha elections from Anand in 2004 and 2009. But he lost to Dilipbhai Patel of the BJP in 2014.

Raju Parmar will contest the elections from Ahmedabad West seat, Prashant Patel will contest from Vadodara, and Ranjit Mohansinh Rathwa will contest from Chhota Udaipur seat.