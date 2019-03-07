  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress releases 1st list of 15 candidates, Priyanka Gandhi not in list

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 07: Congress Thursday released the first list of 15 candidates for  Lok Sabha elections 2019. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former party president Sonia Gandhi are in the list of 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

    Lok Sabha elections: Congress releases 1st list of 15 candidates

    Sonia Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi. Also, four candidates have been given ticket from the BJP-ruled Gujarat in the first list.

    Newly appointed Congress Uttar Pradesh (East) General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name is not in the first list. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid to fight from Farrukhabad.

    Also read: PM did 'bypass surgery' in Rafale deal, investigate him too: Rahul Gandhi

    Amethi and Raebareli are the only seats the Congress had retained in the 80-seat Uttar Pradesh when they were decimated by the BJP in the 2014 general elections.

    Senior party leader Bharatsinh Solanki will contest from Gujarat's Anand, a release by the party said. Bharatsinh Solanki had won the Lok Sabha elections from Anand in 2004 and 2009. But he lost to Dilipbhai Patel of the BJP in 2014.

    Raju Parmar will contest the elections from Ahmedabad West seat, Prashant Patel will contest from Vadodara, and Ranjit Mohansinh Rathwa will contest from Chhota Udaipur seat.

    More congress NewsView All

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue