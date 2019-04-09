Lok Sabha elections: Chandrababu Naidu should be PM, says Deve Gowda

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Apr 09: Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo HD Deve Gowda campaigned in support of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Krishna district on Monday. The JD(S) leader addressed two election rallies at Tiruvuru and Pamarru in Krishna district this evening in support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the April 11 general elections in the State.

Deve Gowda hinted that Chandrababu Naidu could possibly be the opposition choice for the prime minister's post to replace Narendra Modi. When the country was at such a critical juncture, Naidu has "accepted the challenge" and "why cannot he become the PM of the country," Deve Gowda asked.

Quick in his reaction, Naidu said, "I am not an aspirant for any post," reported PTI.

Meanwhile, transgender Sneha Kale filed the nomination as independent candidate from Mumbai North-Central seat. She is ready to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MP Poonam Mahajan and Congress leader Priya Dutt. While speaking to ANI, Sneha said, "Government hasn't paid much attention on us. I can make policies to improve conditions for people like me. I'm a transgender and I know the problems that people from different sections of society faces."

H D Deve Gowda with AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu Krishna: JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda with AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during a public meeting of the Telugu Desam Party held at Tiruvuru town, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, Monday, April 08, 2019. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy West Godavari: YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets his supporters at an election campan rally at Eluru in West Godavari district, Monday, April 8, 2019. Mamata Banerjee Cooch Behar: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses during her election campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha,in Cooch Behar, Monday, April 08,2019. Gaurav Gogoi Nagaon: Congress candidate from Koliabor Lok Sabha constituency Gaurav Gogoi greets supporters during an election rally for the Lok Sabha elections at Hatijujuwa village in Nagaon district, Monday, April 8, 2019. Sneha Kale Mumbai: Transgender Sneha Kale from Mumbai North-Central parliamentary constituency flashes victory signs after filling the candidate form for Lok sabha election, in Mumbai, Monday, April 08, 2019. Akhilesh Yadav Ghaziabad: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election campaign rally in support of the grand-alliance (SP, BSP and RLD) candidates for Lok Sabha polls, in Ghaziabad, Monday, April 8, 2019. Rakesh Singh Jabalpur: BJP Lok Sabha candidate Rakesh Singh files nomination papers in presence of the party leaders Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Gopal Bhargava, Prahlad Patel and others in Jabalpur, Monday, April 8, 2019. Urmila Matondkar Mumbai: Congress parliamentary candidate from Mumbai North seat, Urmila Matondkar, leaves after filing her nominations ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Monday, April 8, 2019. School teachers raise slogans Kolkata: School teachers raise slogans during a rally demanding proper security at polling station for safer election duty ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, Monday, April 08, 2019. PTI Photos