Lok Sabha elections: Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata likely to campaign for AAP in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 23: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu may campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi next month, sources said.

Last month, in a show of opposition unity, Naidu addressed a massive rally with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Banerjee at Vishakhapatnam.

The sources said Naidu and Banerjee might campaign for the AAP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital on May 12. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

In February, Mamata Banerjee and Kejriwal will campaign for Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party at a mega rally in the port town of Visakhapatnam. Farooq Abdullah also addressed a series of rallies in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region while Kejriwal attended the TDP rally at Vijayawada

