Lok Sabha elections: BSP-JSP hold joint rally in Tirupati, IUML welcomes Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 05: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, who formed an alliance for the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, jointly addressed election meetings at Vijayawada, Tirupati and Hyderabad.

BSP chief Mayawati accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of failing on all fronts and claimed that people from all sections, including the poor and traders, were unhappy with its governance in the last five years. she said the ruling BJP had not fulfilled its promises made ahead of the last general election and was again coming out with new assurances.

Meanwhile, several Facebook and Twitter users posted a video where people were seen cheering up for Congress President Rahul Gandhi holding his poster along with green flags. They claimed that 'Pakistani flags' were used for Rahul Gandhi's campaign in Wayanad.

However, India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) has confirmed this to be a false claim. These green flags with a star and a crescent on them are not of Pakistan but of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) -- one of the allies of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

Chaos in Jana Sena rally Sound system collapsed during Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan's election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Tirupati, Thursday, April 04, 2019. Mayawati with Pawan Kalyan Tirupati: BSP Supremo Mayawati with Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Tirupati, Thursday, April 04, 2019. Tejashwi Yadav Madhubani: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Madhubani, Thursday, April 04, 2019. Rajnath Singh campaign for Mahesh Sharma Gautam Buddh Nagar: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh campaigns for Union minister Mahesh Sharma, during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Thursday, April 04, 2019. Rajnath Singh in Lucknow Lucknow: Union Home Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow Rajnath Singh during an event in Lucknow, Thursday, April 04 2019. DMK Chief MK Stalin Pollachi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin during an election campaign in support of party candidate from Pollachi parliamentary constituency K Shanmugasundaram, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Pollachi, Thursday, April 04, 2019. Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Hassan Madurai: Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Hassan during an election campaign in support of party candidate from Madurai constituency M. Azhagar, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Madurai, Thursday, April 04, 2019. Indian Union Muslim League supporters in Wayanad Wayanad: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supporters, with green flags, join supporters of Congress as they wave flags prior to the filing of nomination papers by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in Wayanad, Thursday, April 4, 2019. IUML is an important constituent of the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Wayanad: Congress President Rahul Gandhi with supporters before filing his nomination papers from Wayanad constituency, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Wayanad, Thursday, April 04, 2019. Rahul Gandhi's rally in Wayanad Wayanad: Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh - East in charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders wave at party supporters during a roadshow after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad, Thursday, April 4, 2019. (PTI Photos)