Lok Sabha elections: BJP wins all four seats in Himachal; One each in Gujrat, Rajasthan

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s massive leads are now turning into wins, and as per Election Commission (EC)'s official update, the saffron party has registered wins in three seats - Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Bhilwara in Rajasthan and Rajkot in Gujarat. As per latest updates, the BJP won all seats in Himachal Pradesh.

These are the three states where the BJP had won all the seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP crossed the 272 seats mark needed to form the government in terms of leads, as of latest updates. As per latest updates the BJP is leading in 290 seats and NDA is about to touch the 350 seats mark, while UPA is around 90 seats, as of 12.30 pm, May 23.

In Rajasthan a voting trend that changed after 15 years

Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won from Hamirpur by a massive margin. He is sitting MP from Hamirpur. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Anurag Thakur of BJP won in this seat by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 98,403 votes.

From Bhilwara Lok Sabha constituency in South Rajasthan, BJP's Subhash Baheria has won. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subhash Baheria won from Bhilwara by defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 2,46,264 votes.

Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai of BJP won from Rajkot Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai won by a margin of 2,46,428 votes.

The counting of votes for the elections held in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies is being held today. The massive seven phase elections were held between April 11 and May 19.

The BJP's main election plank was nationalism and a hard stand on terrorism which seems to have sturck a chord with the voters. BJP stormed to power in 2014 by winning 282 seats and formed a full majority government afdter three decades.

The Congress could win just 44 seats in 2014, their worst ever performance in general elections. Congress criticised the Modi regime and accused the BJP led government of manipulating the central agencies.

Majority of exit polls which were released on May 19 predicted ouright win for the NDA and some polls predicted that the BJP may get majority on its own.