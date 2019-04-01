  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief !
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Elections: BJP, Congress rallies on the last day of March

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 01: The last day of the March had witnessed important political rallies across the country. The Congress and JDS alliance Karnataka held the first joint rally in Bengaluru amidst reports that party workers are not together in Lok Sabha constituencies. Both All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda urged the workers to work together to ensure BJP's defeat.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a town hall meeting in Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Responding to a question, PM Modi said, "Country does not need rajas and maharajas. It makes me happy that the spirit behind chowkidar is expanding. I have taken the corrupt to jail till now. After 2019, they will be behind bars."

    De-coding Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad contest

    Meanwhile in Visakhapatnam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged BJP's sister organisations not to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party chief Amit Shah during the national polls. Addressing an election rally in Visakhapatnam organised by Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Banerjee said the BJP won't get a single seat in West Bengal and the party won't cross the 125-mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

    Election rally Visakhapatnam

    Election rally Visakhapatnam

    Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu (R) with Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal (L), Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and others during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Visakhapatnam, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

    MainBhiChowkidar campaign

    MainBhiChowkidar campaign

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people during "MainBhiChowkidar" Programme in New Delhi, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

    Congress-JDS joint rally

    Congress-JDS joint rally

    Bengaluru: Supporters of Congress and JD(S) during the Congress-JD(S) rally ahead of Lok Sabha election in Bengaluru, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

    Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru

    Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru: Congress President Rahul Gandhi with JD(S) chief H D Devegowda during the Congress-JD(S) rally ahead of Lok Sabha election in Bengaluru, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

    Devendra Fadnavis

    Devendra Fadnavis

    Mumbai: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis during the live telecast of PM Narendra Modi's speech as part of the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

    BJP chief Amit Shah

    BJP chief Amit Shah

    New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah during the live telecast of PM Narendra Modi's speech as part of the ‘ Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign in Wazirpur, New Delhi, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

    YSR Congress rally

    YSR Congress rally

    Srikakulam: YSR Congress party leader YS Vijayamma addresses a public rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Srikakulam, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Dadri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being garlanded at an election rally in support of Union Minister and BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Dadri, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

    VVPAT machines

    VVPAT machines

    Birbhum: Workers load Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines in a truck, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Birbhum, Sunday, March 31, 2019.

    UDF leaders in Wayanad

    UDF leaders in Wayanad

    Wayanad: United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders and workers took to the streets to celebrate after Congress President Rahul Gandhi choose Wayanad as the second seat to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (PTI Photos)

    More HD DEVE GOWDA News

    Read more about:

    hd deve gowda rahul gandhi congress jds alliance bjp congress lok sabha elections 2009 lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue