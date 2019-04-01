Lok Sabha Elections: BJP, Congress rallies on the last day of March

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Apr 01: The last day of the March had witnessed important political rallies across the country. The Congress and JDS alliance Karnataka held the first joint rally in Bengaluru amidst reports that party workers are not together in Lok Sabha constituencies. Both All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda urged the workers to work together to ensure BJP's defeat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a town hall meeting in Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Responding to a question, PM Modi said, "Country does not need rajas and maharajas. It makes me happy that the spirit behind chowkidar is expanding. I have taken the corrupt to jail till now. After 2019, they will be behind bars."

De-coding Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad contest

Meanwhile in Visakhapatnam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged BJP's sister organisations not to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party chief Amit Shah during the national polls. Addressing an election rally in Visakhapatnam organised by Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Banerjee said the BJP won't get a single seat in West Bengal and the party won't cross the 125-mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Election rally Visakhapatnam Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu (R) with Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal (L), Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and others during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Visakhapatnam, Sunday, March 31, 2019. MainBhiChowkidar campaign New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people during "MainBhiChowkidar" Programme in New Delhi, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Congress-JDS joint rally Bengaluru: Supporters of Congress and JD(S) during the Congress-JD(S) rally ahead of Lok Sabha election in Bengaluru, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru Bengaluru: Congress President Rahul Gandhi with JD(S) chief H D Devegowda during the Congress-JD(S) rally ahead of Lok Sabha election in Bengaluru, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Devendra Fadnavis Mumbai: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis during the live telecast of PM Narendra Modi's speech as part of the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 31, 2019. BJP chief Amit Shah New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah during the live telecast of PM Narendra Modi's speech as part of the ‘ Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign in Wazirpur, New Delhi, Sunday, March 31, 2019. YSR Congress rally Srikakulam: YSR Congress party leader YS Vijayamma addresses a public rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Srikakulam, Sunday, March 31, 2019. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Dadri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being garlanded at an election rally in support of Union Minister and BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Dadri, Sunday, March 31, 2019. VVPAT machines Birbhum: Workers load Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines in a truck, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Birbhum, Sunday, March 31, 2019. UDF leaders in Wayanad Wayanad: United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders and workers took to the streets to celebrate after Congress President Rahul Gandhi choose Wayanad as the second seat to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (PTI Photos)