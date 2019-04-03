Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah's rally in Sivaganga, Bengaluru South

Bengaluru, Apr 03: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah addressed election rallies in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in support of BJP candidates on Tuesday. The BJP chief was in Sivaganga in support of H Raja and went on a road show with Bengaluru South Constituency candidate Tejasvi Surya signifying the importance attached to retaining its traditional stronghold for decades.

Amit Shah charged Congress nominee Karti Chidambaram contesting from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat and DMK's Kanimozhi seeking election from here with being tainted by corruption. Addressing a poll rally here, he hit out at National Conference leader Omar Abudullah for his "Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir," line, and asked the people whether they supported the Kashmir leader's remarks.

The party chief alleged the candidates nominated by Congress and DMK - the likes of Karti Chidambaram, Kanimozhi and A Raja (from Nilgiris) - were tainted by graft.

In Bengaluru's road show, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar's attendance gave a boost to the roadshow, as she was sulking after being denied the ticket, leaving her supporters angry and agitated. She has been appointed as the vice president of the state unit to pacify the latter and her supporters.

On the other hand, chaos broke out at PM Narendra Modi's election rally in Gaya in Bihar, with people throwing chairs on each other. The ruckus reportedly broke out due to poor management at the rally. Prime Minister Modi kicked off NDA's campaign for Bihar Lok Sabha from Gaya.

BJP candidate Tejaswi Surya Bengaluru South Constituency candidate Tejaswi Surya greets supporters during a road show of BJP President Amit Shah in Bengaluru, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. BJP President Amit Shah BJP President Amit Shah with Bengaluru South Constituency candidate Tejaswi Surya greet supporters during a road show in Bengaluru, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. SP leader Azam Khan Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan before filing his nomination papers from Rampur constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rampur, Tuesday, April 02, 2019. DMK Leader MK Stalin with A Raja DMK Leader MK Stalin during an election rally for A Raja, representative of Nilgiri constituency for 2019 Lok Sabha election, in Mettupalayam, Tuesday, April 02, 2019. Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu during an election rally, ahead of Lok Sabha elections at Survepalli, Tuesday, April 02, 2019. BJP president Amit Shah in Sivaganga BJP president Amit Shah during a election campaign for BJP candidate H Raja, in Sivaganga, Tuesday, April 02, 2019. Jaya Prada and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Lok Sabha Rampur Candidate Jaya Prada in Rampur, Tuesday, April 02, 2019. PM Modi and Nitish Kumar Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others, during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Gaya, Tuesday, April 02, 2019. Ruckus at PM Modi rally Members of the crowd hurl chairs at each other during a ruckus ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya, Tuesday, April 02, 2019. PM Modi's image on saree Salesmen display sarees with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on them, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at a shop in Surat, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's image on saree A salesman displays sarees with images of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra printed on them, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at a shop in Surat, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (PTI Photos)