    Lok Sabha elections: AAP writes to EC against 'NAMO TV' launch

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 1: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote to the Election Commission (EC) on Monday complaining against the recently-launched "Namo TV", asking the poll panel if political parties having TV channels was in adherence to the Model Code of Conduct.

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led party asked the EC if the BJP had sought approval for the launch of the channel, which has Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph on its logo and runs all his speeches.

    AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

    "Can permission be granted to a party to have its own TV channel even after the Model Code of Conduct is enforced? If no permission was given by the ECI, then what action has been taken?," the AAP said in its letter to the poll panel.

    [Congress is not "serious" about defeating BJP, says AAP's Raghav Chadha]

    It also asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had approached the Media Certification Committee, established to certify the contents and cost of a telecast.

    "If not, why show-cause was not issued for the violation of the MCC?," asked the letter sent by the AAP's legal cell.

    It said the Supreme Court, in various cases, had held that there had to be a level-playing field for all the political parties and the EC was entrusted with the duty to maintain it.

    "The intention behind these judicial precedents is to have equal opportunities for all political parties irrespective of money and muscle power, so that all political parties can reach out to the voters. But defying this very cardinal principle, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a 24-hour channel, 'Namo TV'," the letter said.

