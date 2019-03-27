Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar joins Congress; Rahul Gandhi welcomes her

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 27: Weeks before the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday joined Congress. She was welcomed into the party by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Matondkar, 45, is expected to be a Congress candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. There are six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai.

She was inducted into the party by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said the Bollywood actor will contribute in spreading the ideology of the party. Later, Urmila told reporters that she believed in Congress' ideology.

'Clerical objections': Arun Jaitley hits back at Opposition over missile launch

"I would like to thank all Congress members, especially Rahul Gandhi ji for giving me a warm welcome. Today is a big day for me as I enter into politics. My family works on the principles of Nehru ji and Gandhi ji."

"Freedom of speech is necessary in the country. Today, this freedom is in danger. I'm not here to show glamour. I am here to stay; I am here because I have faith in Congress' ideology" she added.

If Congress nominates her, she will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party incumbent MP Gopal Shetty.

Matondkar took the entire nation by surprise when she tied the knot with her beau Mohsin Akhtar Mir on March 3, 2016. She began her career at a very young age. Some of her noted work includes 'Rangeela' and 'Pinjar'. Matondkar was last seen in a special appearance for Abhinay Deo's 'Blackmail' in 2018.

Mumbai's six Lok Sabha constituencies will vote on April 29 along with 17 others in the fourth phase of polling for the national election from April 11 to May 19.