  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar joins Congress; Rahul Gandhi welcomes her

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: Weeks before the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday joined Congress. She was welcomed into the party by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Matondkar, 45, is expected to be a Congress candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. There are six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai.

    She was inducted into the party by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora in New Delhi.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Urmila Matondkar joins Congress; Rahul Gandhi welcomes her
    Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

    Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said the Bollywood actor will contribute in spreading the ideology of the party. Later, Urmila told reporters that she believed in Congress' ideology.

    'Clerical objections': Arun Jaitley hits back at Opposition over missile launch

    "I would like to thank all Congress members, especially Rahul Gandhi ji for giving me a warm welcome. Today is a big day for me as I enter into politics. My family works on the principles of Nehru ji and Gandhi ji."

    "Freedom of speech is necessary in the country. Today, this freedom is in danger. I'm not here to show glamour. I am here to stay; I am here because I have faith in Congress' ideology" she added.

    If Congress nominates her, she will contest against Bharatiya Janata Party incumbent MP Gopal Shetty.

    Matondkar took the entire nation by surprise when she tied the knot with her beau Mohsin Akhtar Mir on March 3, 2016. She began her career at a very young age. Some of her noted work includes 'Rangeela' and 'Pinjar'. Matondkar was last seen in a special appearance for Abhinay Deo's 'Blackmail' in 2018.

    Mumbai's six Lok Sabha constituencies will vote on April 29 along with 17 others in the fourth phase of polling for the national election from April 11 to May 19.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue