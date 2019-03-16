Lok Sabha Election updates: Yogi, Mayawati, Azam, Maneka face campaign ban for controversial remarks

New Delhi, Apr 15: Cracking the whip, the Election Commission Monday banned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP leader Mayawati, SP leader Azam Khan and Union minister Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for their hate comments.

While Adityanath and Khan have been barred for 72 hours, Mayawati and Gandhi face a 48-hour ban. According to EC officials, this is the first time an all-India ban has been imposed on politicians to campaign in elections and also it is for the first time such a restriction has been put against a chief minister.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Congress veteran leader Ahmed Patel says that the party overcame opposition from its state unite to work out a formula with AAP. "We wish to set the record straight, despite opposition from our state unit, Congress President convinced them to work out a formula to collaborate with AAP in Delhi. But AAP insisted for seats in Haryana. Our proposition still stands, the ball is in their court," he tweeted. Former MP Ajay Chautala, who came out on a three-week furlough from Tihar jail Monday, will be campaigning for Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidates in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls. The Jannayak Janata Party was launched by Ajay Chautala's elder son Dushyant Chautala after the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) split last year. Election Commission bars Union Minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi from election campaigning for 48 hours starting from 10 am tomorrow. Election Commission bars Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan from election campaigning for 72 hours starting from 10 am tomorrow, for violating Model Code of Conduct. "I am being deprived of my Constitutional right that was given by BR Ambedkar," Mayawati says. EC's show-cause notice on 11 April didn't allege that we delivered an inciting speech, it had only 1 allegation that we were asking for votes on name of 1 particular community, says Mayawati BSP supremo Mayawati is holding a press conference in Lucknow over EC's ban . PM Modi said that his government worked with speed, scale and skill in the last five years, says PM Modi. "We had very outdated measures to help farmers during events of natural calamities. We have changed that," says Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to DD News said that the UPA government never cared about the farmers and sat on files since 2007. Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan also hit out at SP veteran leader Azam Khan over his remarks against Jaya Pradaji and said that he had "crossed all limits of disrespect to women". "I hate to hear such words. Such thinking is a taint on humanity. Politics and elections have their place, but everyone should stay within their limits." BJP leader Amnoj Tiwari said, "Rahul Gandhi, BJP has an alliance in Delhi with the common people. The BJP is there to serve the people and protect the country. Thank you for realising that the failed CM of Delhi is an expert on taking U-turns. Delhi is not going to trust you now." Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar was granted police protection on Monday after a group of "BJP supporters" clashed with Congress workers during her poll campaign in north Mumbai. The scuffle took place near Borivali railway station where Matondkar, the Congress candidate from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, was canvassing, police said. Congress' Delhi in-charge PC Chacko responds to AAP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi "offer" of 4 seats in Delhi and says, "Let us come together in Delhi first." "Rahul ji said our doors are open, it should be done. Whatever decision is reached in one state cannot be replicated in the same way in other states," he adds. The BJP is likely to challenge the EC order banning Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath from campaigning. Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi hits out at Rahul Gandhi over his "all Modis are thieves" remark. "Modi ji comes from a backward community, people with feudal mindset have hatred towards him. We've appealed to EC to take action against Rahul ji and Congress," he says after a meeting with the Election Commission. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also reacted on Rahul Gandhi's tweet and said, "By compromising on 31 seats in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh, you can completely eliminate the possibility of PM Modi returning to power. Why does the Congress want to keep the possibility of Modi returning to power alive?" When asked about his plans to join politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra said, "As of now, there are no plans. I have no wish to join politics right now. I'm amongst the people and am working hard. When people feel that I should enter politics, I will come with full force." Congress leader and former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad on Monday said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate from Bihar's Madhubani seat. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Fatehpur Sikri earlier today said,''BJP leaders claim that they are nationalists. If you are nationalists, then you should honour all those who died for the country, including the Hindus, Muslims, and also the father of an Opposition leader.'' The Delhi CEO has written to the Election Commission drawing its attention to a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which went online earlier this month and is being aired without permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), officials said. West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday accused Congress of taking help from RSS to win elections and urged the people to defeat the "deadly" combination of the Congress, BJP and the Left. An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this.



But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U turn!



Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out. #AbAAPkiBaari — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2019 Amid the uncertainty over the alliance with AAP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet writes that the party is willing to give up four Delhi seats to Arvind Kejriwal's party to ensure a victory over the BJP. "An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out," he tweeted. Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar wrote to NCP's Sharad Pawar over his remark on Manohar Parrikar. He said, "This is yet another unfortunate attempt to invoke my father's name to push blatant falsehoods for political gains. Urge you to desist from such conduct." Sharad Pawar had claimed former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar relinquished his post at the Centre and returned to Goa because he did not agree with the Rafale fighter jet deal. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city. "The money for the 'Nyay' scheme will come from the pockets of people like Choksi, Nirav Modi, Mallya," he says. BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi in a Twitter post launched an attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and threatened to file a defamation suit against him "for calling all Modi’s surname chor". "Rahul Gandhi has made it a part of his habit to denigrate the Constitution," Ravi Shankar Prasad says. "You have the right to speak in the country, but you don't have the right to spew lies." Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press conference slams Rahul Gandhi and says that the Congress chief is "spreading lies." "Rahul targeted the Prime Minister by making false allegations. He twisted the court's facts," Prasad says hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav backs the party veteran leader Azam Khan, who got pulled up for his remarks against BJP candidate Jaya Prada. "Azam Khan was talking about someone else. We are Samajwadis we never use foul language for women," he tells reporters. The BJP candidate from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri, has filed a petition before the Election Commission to permit him to lock the polling booth rooms, which house the EVMs and VVPATs. Abhishek Singhvi tweeted: Extremely happy. My suggestion to EC accepted. In Congress delegation 3 days ago I told EC that EC will become toothless tiger by only giving warnings and censures. They must direct one day stoppage of campaign for first offenders (like communal or prohibited statements etc), three days for second offenders; five for habitual third timers etc. This takes away from valuable limited campaign time window and does not allow such defaulters to take advantage of own wrong. EC has accepted and banned Yogi Adityanath for 72 hours and Mayawati for 48 hours! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to file nomination from Varanasi parliamentary constituency next week. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad “Raavan” on Sunday claimed that his outfit and not the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is the “real well-wisher” of the Dalit community. In March, Azad had announced that he will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Farooq Abdullah, today at a rally in Srinagar, said, “Modi we don’t trust you but our trust lies with Allah. You can never win our hearts as it cannot be won with use of pallet guns or closing highways. You (Modi) promised that you will provide 2 crore jobs in 5 years. I will never support you till the day I die. I want to see the day when our brothers, sisters and elderly can walk freely on road...when no one asks what religion you belong to.” Hema Malini on Azam Khan's remark: No one has a right to talk about any women like this, it is a very derogatory comment. This shows what kind of a mentality he has. No one has the right to speak like this Election Commission's order prohibits Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and Mayawati for 48 hours for violation of Model Code of Conduct. Addressing a workers convention in Bijbehara today. In Kashmir, issues such as maintaining status quo on Article 370 and Article 35A have taken precedence over other matters and rightfully so. In its desperation to win this election, seems like misappropriation of our jawans sacrifices and polarising the electorate hasn’t helped BJP. Now they are creating fear psychosis by using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike, said Mehbooba Mufti. Urmila Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai (North) on scuffle between Congress workers and BJP supporters during her campaign said, “It is being done to create fear. It is just the beginning, it'll take violent turn. Have asked for police protection; there is a threat to my life; I have filed a complaint. Urmila Matondkar,Congress candidate from Mumbai(N) on scuffle b/w Congress workers&BJP supporters during her campaign: It's being done to create fear. It's just beginning,it'll take violent turn.Have asked for police protection; there's a threat to my life; I've filed a complaint pic.twitter.com/ZcTTKmOOx6 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019 Urmila Matondkar: This is a fight of ideology. Congress party is about to win. We have started working for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan & Chhattigsarh. I have a dream that these works begin one day in Uttar Pradesh too. We have told the 3 CMs that in all the districts of their states, food processing unit should be set up," Rahul Gandhi says in Fatehpur Sikri. Addressing a rally in Gujarat, BJP President Amit Shah, “Not only Azam Khan, but both Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party should apologize to the crores of women in our country.” "Priyanka ji said in the beginning that wherever you see, you will find publicity of Narendra Modi being done. Switch on TV-Narendra Modi, switch on a radio-Narendra Modi, walk on the roads-Narendra Modi. Where does all this money for publicity come from?" says Rahul Gandhi in Fatehpur Sikri. #WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh, fumbles during her speech then corrects herself, "Aisi yojnayein ghoshna patra mein hai, jisme aapko swasthya sarkari aspatalon mein muft milega...Swasthya nahi, Swasthya ki jaanch aur swasthya ka ilaaj muft milega" pic.twitter.com/awoDUt2V6K — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2019 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Fatehpur Sikri. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's motorcade came under stone-pelting in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while she was returning from a shrine there, a PTI report said. #WATCH Scuffle broke out between Congress workers & BJP supporters during Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar's election campaign at Borivali. #Maharashtra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/0CD5bhD2Ly — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019 Brawl at Urmila Matondkar's rally "Derogatory comments were being made on a woman and SP leaders were sitting silently. I urge them that politics has its own place and respect for women in India has its own," says Union Minister Smriti Irani on Azam Khan's derogatory remark. "This shows the thinking and culture of Samajwadi Party. The silence of SP chief and his ally Mayawati, who is also a woman, is surprising. This is very unfortunate...Azam Khan's statement is extremely disrespectful, shows his cheap mindset," UP CM Yogi Aditayanath tells ANI. General Secretary of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury is going to meet Election Commission, today at 4.30 pm, regarding election issues in West Bengal and Tripura. "The comments made by Azam Khan shows the pervert mentality.... Azam Khan should be punished... He should be stopped from contesting elections... The EC, the Government of India and NCW all of them should take action against him," reports quoted Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande as saying. Supreme Court asks Election Commission to watch Vivek Oberoi starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' and take a call on whether it should be banned. SC asked EC to give its view to the court by April 22 in a sealed cover. Makers of the movie had earlier moved SC against stay on its release by EC. The Supreme Court expresses displeasure with the Election Commission for 'having limited power to act against leaders like Mayawati and Yogi Adityanath who allegedly made statements along religious lines Three booth offices of BJP vandalised by unidentified miscreants last night. More details awaited. "We have to respond to his death not by bullet, but by ballot. Odisha CM Naveen Babu is shedding crocodile tears. Incident like this in a democracy is condemnable," says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on BJP Khordha Mandal President Manguli Jena's murder. In its desperation to win this election, seems like misappropriation of our jawans sacrifices & polarising the electorate hasn’t helped BJP. Now they are creating fear psychosis by using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike. https://t.co/ktrykBBiXO — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 15, 2019 Mehbooba Mufti hits out at the BJP: Jaya Prada: He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There'll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you'll be satisfied? You think that I'll get scared & leave Rampur? But I won't leave pic.twitter.com/85EuDaoZd8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2019 Jaya Prada responds: "I strongly condemn the heinous murder that has taken place in Khordha, requested Election Commissioner to direct the Police to take trick action against those involved," says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. National Commission for Women (NCW) sends a notice to SP leader Azam Khan over his derogatory remark. BJP leader Jaya Prada responds to Azam Khan's derogatory remark. She told media today, "It is not new for me, you might remember that I was a candidate from his party in'09 when no one supported me after he made comments against me.I am a woman and I cannot even repeat what he said. I do not know what I did to him that he is saying such things." "We are also writing to EC to take strict action against him because he has to learn this lesson now. It is high time, he has to stop this. Women are not sex objects. I think, women voters should vote against such kind of people who are treating women in such way," says NCW chief Rekha Sharma on Azam Khan remark. केन्द्रीय मंत्री श्रीमती मेनका गांधी द्वारा वोटरों को धमकाने के बाद अब यूपी के सीएम द्वारा भी सभा के दौरान काले झंडे/ बैनर दिखाए जाने पर ’जिन्दगी भर बेरोजगार रह जाने’ की खुली धमकी बीजेपी का अहंकार ही नहीं बल्कि इनका घोर जनविरोधी रवैया है जिसे चुनाव में परास्त करने की जरूरत है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 15, 2019 Mayawati's tweet. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to address a rally at 11 am today at Badgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. While Omar Abdullah is scheduled to hold a rally at Ganderbal at 2 pm. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address a rally at Kasganj at 12 pm and Muradabad at 1:35 pm today. FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his derogatory remark, allegedly against BJP's Jaya Prada. Case registered against BJP MLA from Belapur, Manda Mhatre, for violating model code of conduct, for allegedly asking voters at a programme to vote twice in elections. Chennai: Election Flying squad and Income-Tax department conducted raid at MLA hostel at Chepauk last night. Rooms of AIADMK RB Udayakumar and 2 others were searched, say reports. The usage of foul language during electioneering hit a new low Sunday when veteran SP leader Aazam Khan made an "underwear jibe", which the BJP said was made against actor Jaya Prada, fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him. National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma termed Khan's alleged below-the-belt remarks against the actor as "extremely disgraceful" and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him. Responding to Mayawati's remark that both "Bajrangbali and Ali are ours", Yogi Adityanath on Sunday evening said those who did not have faith in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were now taking refuge in 'Bajrang Bali'.