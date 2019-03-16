  • search
    Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: 'We were working on income scheme since 6 months,' says Rahul

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Congress had consulted eminent economists including former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, before it came up with the minimum guaranteed income scheme, which ensures that nobody in the country remains below the benchmark of Rs 12,000 per month.

    He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fake promise of Rs 15 lakh while Congress will actually give Rs 3,60,000 to the 20 per cent of the population in the country.

    File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

    Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE UPDATES:

    Mar 27, 2019 1:29 AM

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for declaring him the party's candidate from Pilibhit, which has traditionally been his mother Maneka Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat, and said that he had a "familial bond" with the place.

    Mar 27, 2019 1:29 AM

    The BJP's Delhi unit has prepared a fresh list of 31 probable candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, and has included the name of former cricketer Gautam Gambhir in it.

