For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Voting is strong weapon in your hands, says Sonia in in Raebareli
India
New Delhi, May 02: A day after the Election Commission gave a clean chit to Narendra Modi over his remarks on Balakot and Pulwama in Latur, the Prime Minister will address Kisan Morcha Karyakartas of BJP via the 'Narendra Modi' app.
Meanwhile, Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been issued a notice by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for laughing as a bunch of children use abusive language against PM Modi.
Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:
May 3, 2019 1:02 AM
May 3, 2019 1:01 AM
May 3, 2019 1:01 AM
May 3, 2019 1:00 AM
May 3, 2019 12:59 AM
May 3, 2019 12:57 AM
Read More