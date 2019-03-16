Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Voting is strong weapon in your hands, says Sonia in in Raebareli

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 02: A day after the Election Commission gave a clean chit to Narendra Modi over his remarks on Balakot and Pulwama in Latur, the Prime Minister will address Kisan Morcha Karyakartas of BJP via the 'Narendra Modi' app.

Meanwhile, Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been issued a notice by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for laughing as a bunch of children use abusive language against PM Modi.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

SP's Akhilesh Yadav will also hold a rally in Lucknow. BJP chief Amit Shah will also hold rallies in Madhya Pradesh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Jharkhand and Rajasthan while Priyanka Gandhi holds a rally in Raebareli. The Prime Minister will address Kisan Morcha Karyakartas of BJP via the 'Narendra Modi' app. Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar Thursday claimed neither Narendra Modi nor Rahul Gandhi will become the next prime minister and someone from the "Third Front" may occupy the coveted post after the elections. Ambedkar, convener of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), said former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda could be a "dark horse" for the post. Election Commission issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over his "Babar ki aulad" comment made during a speech in Sambhal on April 19. He has to reply within 24 hours. Addressing a public meeting in Raebareli, Congress veteran leader Sonia Gandhi said, "You will be voting in a few days, this vote is an important and strong weapon in your hands. You must remember what all Modi ji promised, from Rs 15 lakh to every individual to 2 crore jobs,but the reality is something else, youth still looking for jobs."