Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Tejasvi Surya to campaign for Sadhvi Pragya in Bhopal today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 07: BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya on Monday tweeted saying that he will campaign for Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

Evoking Swami Vivekanand teachings, he said that the young people of Bhopal had received "a historic opportunity to clear the taint of 'Hindu terror'".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the 'Rajiv Gandhi corrupt no. 1' jibe and dared Congress to fight polls in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in the former prime minister's name.

Reacting to the prime minister's comments, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM has been talking about my father since yesterday. Let him whatever he wants to about me, my mother, my father and my grandmother. I will respond to your (PM's) hate with love. I had hugged you with love in Parliament too. And this love will make you lose on May 23."

BJP's Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya to campaign for Sadhvi Pragya Thakur in Bhopal tomorrow. Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal. The Delhi poll panel issued notices on Monday to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on two separate matters following complaints against them for violating the Model Code of Conduct. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on PM Narendra Modi and said she doesn't consider him as the prime minister and that is why she gave Cyclone Fani review meeting a miss. The Supreme Court sought responses from the Election Commission, the West Bengal government and others on a plea challenging the appointment of two retired bureaucrats as special observer and central police observer in the state for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi disrespected my family but I will only shower my love on him: Rahul Gandhi Chief Electoral Officer Himachal Pradesh has directed District Election Officer, Kangra to take action under section 127A of RP Act ,1950 regarding violation of Model Code of Conduct by Congress candidate for Kangra, Pawan Kajal. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is presently meeting Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram amidst buzz of Federal Front deliberations. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is presently meeting Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram amidst buzz of Federal Front deliberations. Sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to cancel his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting. Yadav, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops, was fielded by the Samajwadi Party as its candidate from the Varanasi seat. Yadav, in his plea, termed the decision of the poll panel discriminatory and unreasonable and said it should be set aside. The SP had initially fielded Shalini Yadav as its candidate to contest against Modi and later nominated the sacked BSF jawan. The poll panel had dismissed Yadav’s nomination Wednesday. He was served notices by the Varanasi returning officer over “discrepancies” in the two sets of nomination papers submitted by him. AAP legislator Devinder Singh Sehrawat joined the BJP on Monday, the second legislator to quit the party and join the saffron fold in less than a week. AAP's Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai quit the party and joined the BJP on Friday last week. Sehrawat, the party's legislator from Bijwasan, joined the party at a press conference in the presence of senior Delhi BJP leaders. Accusing the party of "ignoring" and "cornering" him, Sehrawat said he was not even invited for party functions. Days after the Election Commission imposed a 72-hour campaign ban on BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur, the district returning officer (DRO) Bhopal slapped another notice on the saffron leader, accusing her of campaigning during the ban period, say reports. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Bhiwani, Haryana. He said, "In the last general election, people placed a 56-inched boxer in the ring against the might of unemployment and corruption, thinking 'boxer' Modi will fight them. But this boxer started hitting the people instead with policies like demonetisation and GST. Then he punched the farmers." Sharpening his attack, the Congress chief adds, " as if this was not enough, Narendra Modi the boxer insulted his guru, LK Advani and punched him out as well." Former minister Vijay Shah has been booked under sections 294, 328 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for making obscene gestures and hurling verbal abuse Congress leader Basant Pawar at Ashapur polling center in Khandwa, under Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh. The argument was allegedly about election outcome, which escalated when Shah made an obscene gesture. Pawar also claimed that Shah threatened physical harm. AAP MLA Devendra Kumar Rawat joins BJP in New Delhi. Making an appeal to the traders community to vote for his party, Kejriwal says thar inspite their anger towards Modi, they still say they will vote for the BJP. "The reason they give is rashtravaad..but I would appeal to the traders to go beyond the veil of false nationalism," he adds. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is addressing a press conference in Delhi. Taking potshots at the ruling BJP, Kejriwal says that the government has broken the back of businessmen with policies like demonestisation and GST. "Traders tell me that they supported BJP with their money and votes, but now they are upset with the Modi government because of note bandi ." The AAP chief adds that notices issued to vyapaaris by ED and IT is nothing but 'tax terrorism'. After casting her vote in Lucknow in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati urged the people to exercise their right to vote wisely. "Women should come out of their homes and vote. Your vote is precious," she said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon begin his campaign for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal. The clashes between the supporters of TMC and BJP refuse to die down as the two warring sides attacked each other with sticks and iron rods outside a polling station in Sankrail, Howrah. TMC candidate from Howrah Prasun Banerjee and his CA Indranil Chatterjee, have allegedly beaten up by central forces after Banerjee got involved in a spat with the security personnel outside a polling station in Baltikuri in the Shibpur area of south Howrah. Two persons, including a Home Guard, engaged in election duty died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. Accusing the ruling TMC in West Bengal of unleashing "violence" on its voters, the BJP has demanded a repoll in Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused Trinamool Congress "goons" of booth-capturing and not letting BJP voters cast their votes by resorting to threats and violence. At a press conference, he also alleged that the Election Commission had not done enough to make the polls free and fair in the state despite the BJP approaching it a number of times. A BJP worker, identified as Prashanta Barma, was allegedly beaten up by TMC supporters while he was sitting outside a booth near the Foreshore Road area of Howrah. Barma has been admitted to Howrah district hospital. Union minister Prakash Javdekar condemned the attack on BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh and termed it deplorable. "Mamata is doing this because the TMC is losing," Javadekar said, adding that ECI needs to take action. The Election Commission has removed officer of a booth at Tarakeswar under Arambag Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal after TMC leader, Maharaja Nag, was caught on camera guiding voters to vote. Hundreds of TMC supporters blocked BJP candidate Arjun Singh's car at Naihati's Vijaynagar and raised 'Arjun Singh Go Back' slogans. Sensing security concern, Arjun Singh's car took a U-turn and left the spot. Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot hits out at BJP and accuses the party of trying to distract voters from the core issues. "Issues like unemployment, farmers' woes are being ignored ... the BJP is trying to distract voters but we will not let that happen," he says. Home minister and BJP's Lucknow candidate Rajnath Singh has said the Mahagatbandhan is no challenge for the BJP. "I don't want to comment on her( SP-BSP-RLD candidate Poonam Sinha), as I believe elections are not about individuals but about issues," Singh said. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought report from the district administration over the violence and clashes in Barrackpore. BJP's Arjun Singh alleged that the TMC supporters attacked him. JP’s Smriti Irani said that the elections are a ‘do-or-die’ battle for Rahul Gandhi and not her. “Vikas will become the main agenda this election. The MP of Amethi is constantly absent. The Congress can only bring development for Robert Vadra,” she said. A number of high-profile candidates, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and six union ministers are contesting in this phase. Meanwhile, Voting began in 51 seats across seven states for phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to people to turnout in record numbers to cast their votes for the 51 seats that are voting today. "A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India's better future," PM Modi tweeted. Barrackpore BJP candidate Arjun Singh has alleged that he was attacked by TMC members in the Mohanpur area. TMC has accused Arjun Singh of indulging in hooliganism. Arjun Singh, the former four-time Trinamool MLA from Bhatpara, switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party n March and has been nominated as the BJP candidate from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. He is taking on two-time sitting MP and senior TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi.