Lok Sabha Elections 2019 UPDATES: Rahul vows minimum income, BJP calls it as 'bluff announcement'

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday hailed the party's decision to pledge minimum basic income to the poorest of the families in India, should it come to power. Calling it the "biggest attack on poverty", Gandhi said that the Congress had decided to bring in "Nyoontam Aay Yojna" or "Nyay" for the poorest citizens.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said that the party will provide Rs 72,000 to the 20% poorest families of the country every year, after it comes to power.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attacked the Congress over the announcement of minimum basic income vow, calling it a "bluff announcement."

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

No decision has been taken on Congress President's candidature from Wayanad, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said. The party spokesperson said, "An oral request was made by Tamil Nadu, Kerala , Karnataka. We understand their sentiments. We do not disregard when a request like this come. No decision as of now has taken on this." Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman on Monday slammed the Congress over its announcement for minimum basic income for poorest families in India. He said, " It's an old pattern followed by Congress. They say & do anything to win elections. Poverty was removed in 1966, One Rank One Pension was later implemented, everyone received proper education under Right of Education! So you see then can say&do anything." National leaders like Kejriwal, Mamata Benerjee, Farooq Abdullah, Tejaswi Yadav, Dewe Gowda, Yaswanth Sinha and Arun Showry are expected in Andhra Pradesh for poll campaign. Congress Central Election Committee approves the candidature of Krishna Byre Gowda for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2019 from Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency of Karnataka.