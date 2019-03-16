Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: ‘Insult to Amethi,’ says Irani ahead of Rahul’s nomination

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his nomination from the Wayanad seat in Kerala on Thursday in the presence of his sister and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Gandhi has claimed that the people in South India "feel hostility" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he decided to contest from Wayanad to send out the message that he stands with them.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Smriti Irani will begin two-day visit to Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:

BJP chief Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Karimnagar, Warangal in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Stalin raised this issue in reference to the IT raids conducted on DMK treasurer Dorai Murugan's premises in Vellore, from where his son was contesting the polls. "Definitely there are crores of money stashed in Modi's house and will the IT department be ready to conduct the raids on Modi's house?," Stalin asked while addressing a poll meeting seeking votes for CPI(M) candidate PR Natarajan here. DMK president M K Stalin dared the Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday to conduct raids on the premises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Wayanad, hundreds of people have gathered outside the Collector's office to welcome the Congress chief. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has told the Election Commission that it has no connection with the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult of Amethi and people here will not tolerate this," she said, reported ANI. Smriti Irani - who is pitted against him in his second constituency in Uttar Pradesh - called it an "insult of Amethi." EC has seized Rs 377.511 crore cash, Rs 157 crore worth liquor, Rs 705 crore worth drugs and precious metals worth Rs 312 crore till date. Congress to hold a nation-wide reach out to voters about its manifesto with press meets across 21 cities. Election Commission organises EVM and VVPAT training camp in Uttarakhand's Haldwani for officers to be on duty at polling booths. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by a margin of over 1.07 lakh votes, retaining the Amethi seat. She will be contesting from there again. Meanwhile, BJP leader Smriti Irani will begin two-day visit to Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, will file his nomination today. The Congress will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at various state capitals on Thursday. Party spokespersons will release the manifesto at the state headquarters and list out the key points in the document. The aim is to reach out to the grassroots level and ensure that the message of the party reaches the people on the street and the hinterland. As part of its campaign, top party spokespersons will address the media at 22 places on Thursday with Anand Sharma in Mumbai, Kapil Sibal in Bengaluru, Sharmishtha Mukherjee in Chennai and Pawan Khera in Kolkata. Senior party leader Mohan Prakash will release the manifesto at Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, while Rajeev Gowda will do so in Hyderabad and Rajiv Shukla in Lucknow. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will release the manifesto in Bhopal while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will do so in Raipur. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will release the document in Jaipur, while Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will release it in his Union territory. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will release the Congress manifesto in Jammu and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar will do so in Chandigarh and Jalandhar. RLD chief Ajit Singh on Wednesday claimed people have begun raising slogans like 'hai, hai Modi, bye, bye Modi' because of the government's "anti-farmer" policies. Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo made the claim while addressing a rally in Patla town of Ghaziabad district. Patla falls under the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency from were his son Jayant Chaudhary is contesting. Baghpat goes to poll in the first phase on April 11 along with 91 Lok Sabha seats across 20 states. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of never speaking the truth, Singh said he had promised he would make farmers prosperous and happy. "But the farmer have not been paid the sugar cane dues in this area. No action has been taken against sugar mill owners," he claimed. Singh claimed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiytynath too had promised that the farmers would be paid their sugar cane dues till March 31, 2018 in 14 days or else the sugar mill owners would be put behind bars. He said Adityanath had made the promise while addressing a public meeting last year here at the Patla Degree College ground. The Election Commission has sought a clarification from a BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Maharashtra, after his purported remarks in a Hindi TV news channel sting video about poll expenses. Wardha district collector Vivek Bhimanwar, who is also the returning officer, sought the clarification over the TV sting from Ramdas Tadas, who is pitted against Charulata Tokas of Congress, an official said on Wednesday after the sting was aired on the TV channel. The sting was done by the newly-launched Hindi news channel 'TV9 Bharatvarsh' which recorded responses from 18 MPs, of whom 15 MPs, it claimed, allegedly admitted to using poll malpractices. The MPs from different states belonged to the BJP, Congress, AAP, LJP, SP, RJD, Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) and Jan Adhikar Party(JAP).