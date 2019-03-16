Lok Sabha Elections 2019 updates: Rahul to address rallies in UP, Bihar and West Bengal today
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Apr 10: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold rallies today in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.
The Congress president will hold a roadshow at 10 am in Amethi, following which he will file his nomination in Amethi at 12 noon. He will then hold a roadshow in Katihar, Bihar and Raiganj, West Bengal at 2 pm and 3.30pm respectively.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress manifesto stood for Pakistan more than for India on the issue of Kashmir.
Addressing a rally in Latur of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congress says Article 370 will not be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is also saying what Congress's manifesto says."
The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.
Stay tuned for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 UPDATES:
Apr 10, 2019 12:07 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajasthan on April 21 and 22, addressing rallies in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidates in Chittorgarh, Barmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur, party leaders said Tuesday.
Apr 10, 2019 12:06 AM
Alpesh Thakore is all set to quit from Congress party under 'pressure' from Thakore Sena.
Apr 10, 2019 12:06 AM
Galla Jayadev is marching to the collector's office along with other TDP supporters to protest against the I-T raids.
Apr 10, 2019 12:06 AM
Along with other TDP leaders, Galla Jaydev is presently staging a dharna to protest against IT raids in Pattabhipuram, Guntur.
Apr 10, 2019 12:06 AM
Election Commission on Tuesday transferred one more IPS officer on Tuesday. Prakasam district SP K Praveen has been transferred. Two Circle inspectors were also transferred as well.
